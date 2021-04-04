A private-audience event by Nathan Lane and Savion Glover at the St. James Theatre Saturday marked the first Broadway performance since the theater destination went dark in March 2020 due to the coronavirus-pandemic lockdown.

"One Saturday matinee. Two Broadway giants," read a posting Friday at the website of NY PopsUp, a festival of mostly outdoor pop-up performances launched Feb. 20 and running through Labor Day. "History in the making. Be there tomorrow at 1PM ET [Instagram] Live to witness the first performance on a Broadway stage in over a year, a special event for" the charitable theater organizations The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

On its Instagram Stories page, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, NY PopsUp shared two brief videos of dancer-choreographer Glover, 47, a Tony Award winner for choreographing 1996's "Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk," on an unadorned stage doing what multiple media reports described as an improvised medley of Broadway dance numbers.

A quartet of video clips followed of fellow Tony winner Lane, 65, performing "Playbills," a new monologue by humorist Paul Rudnick.

A final video showed masked members of what reports called an audience of 150 or fewer in the theater, which according to The Broadway League's Internet Broadway Database seats approximately 1,709. The evidently untitled event, which did not remain online following its livestream, ran 36 minutes.