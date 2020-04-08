Broadway shutdown extended to June 7

Broadway producers have extended the suspension of all shows on the Great White Way, saying musicals and plays will stay shuttered through June 7 in accordance with the latest medical guidance.

Broadway abruptly closed on March 12 and announced plans to reopen the week of April 13. But that timetable was increasingly looking too optimistic as the city saw an alarming surge in deaths.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers and many other dedicated professionals.” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

Already some shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned plans of ever returning, including Martin McDonagh's “Hangmen” and a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Others — including revivals of “Caroline, or Change” and “Birthday Candles” — have been moved to the fall.