Broadway to remain closed through May

Broadway's intermission just got longer.

On Friday, the Broadway League announced that New York City's theaters would now remain closed through May 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before this, the League had announced that Broadway, which has been shut down since March 12, would reopen in January.

"With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to reopening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

Theatregoers holding tickets for dates through May 30 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges and refunds.

The news essentially means the end of the 2020-21 Broadway season. Several shows that were slated to open this year, such as the revivals of "Plaza Suite" with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and the new Michael Jackson musical "MJ," had been rescheduled to open next spring. Whether they still will is uncertain.

At the time of the shutdown, 31 shows were running on Broadway, including eight shows in previews and another eight that were in rehearsal. Some of them, including the Disney hit "Frozen," have since closed.

Broadway theaters — as well as those on Long Island — were included in Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan. But when the state hit that mark in July, theaters still remained closed.

Last month, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would remain closed until the fall of 2021 with the hope that a COVID-19 vaccine would be in place by then.