TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Broadway shutdown to continue through Sept. 6

The Majestic Theatre, home of "The Phantom of

The Majestic Theatre, home of "The Phantom of the Opera," and all other Broadway theaters will remain closed until at least early September, according to the Broadway League. Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The once bright lights of Broadway will continue to stay dark through this summer. The Broadway League announced on Tuesday that all Broadway performances have been canceled through Sept. 6 and that ticket holders can request refunds or exchanges.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

People who purchased tickets for performances through Sept. 6 will receive an email from their point of purchase with details on how to obtain a refund or on exchanging them.

Broadway has been paralyzed by the shutdown, which began on March 12. At the time, 31 shows were running, including eight that had begun previews. Eight more shows, which had been set to premiere later in the spring, were in rehearsal. It was also announced on Tuesday that one of those offerings, "Plaza Suite" starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, has been rescheduled for March 19 through July 18, 2021.

Among the high-profile shows that had been slated to open this summer were "MJ The Musical" about superstar Michael Jackson.

No date has been determined for when Broadway will reopen.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, takes his final Disney makes filmed version of 'Hamilton' streamable in July
Steve Carell, center, joined fellow "The Office" cast 'Office' cast reunites virtually to celebrate a wedding
Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba star in 'Masked Singer,' Kim Cattrall soap on Fox's fall schedule
This image released by Netflix shows director Damien 'The Eddy': Rich, rewarding Netflix series worth your time
NBA legend Michael Jordan in ESPN's docuseries "The What LIers have been watching during the quarantine
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file CBS reimagines 'Equalizer' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search