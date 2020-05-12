Broadway shutdown to continue through Sept. 6

The once bright lights of Broadway will continue to stay dark through this summer. The Broadway League announced on Tuesday that all Broadway performances have been canceled through Sept. 6 and that ticket holders can request refunds or exchanges.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

People who purchased tickets for performances through Sept. 6 will receive an email from their point of purchase with details on how to obtain a refund or on exchanging them.

Broadway has been paralyzed by the shutdown, which began on March 12. At the time, 31 shows were running, including eight that had begun previews. Eight more shows, which had been set to premiere later in the spring, were in rehearsal. It was also announced on Tuesday that one of those offerings, "Plaza Suite" starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, has been rescheduled for March 19 through July 18, 2021.

Among the high-profile shows that had been slated to open this summer were "MJ The Musical" about superstar Michael Jackson.

No date has been determined for when Broadway will reopen.