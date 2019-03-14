Spring theater preview: Politics and poltergeists

Whether we're talking ancient Greek myth, Shakespearean tragedy or recent presidential elections, the eagerly anticipated spring theater season has something of a political edge.

Consider the song "Why We Build the Wall" from "Hadestown," but don't jump to conclusions: Anaïs Mitchell, who wrote the musical, came up with that song in 2006. "I wrote it very quickly, almost before I knew what it meant," she said in an email exchange, adding that she'd been thinking about "climate change, the migration of people, trends that of course existed then and are intensifying still."

Mitchell's folk opera, which debuted Off-Broadway in 2016 and had a recent run at the National Theatre in London, is one of the highlights of the upcoming season, the annual rush of plays and musicals set to open before the April 25 Tony Award cutoff. (For planners, nominations will be announced April 30, and the awards will be telecast June 9.)

"Hadestown" is a new interpretation of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, starring Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney. Variety called it "a good time show for bad times," and Mitchell acknowledges that "there's always been a political streak in the show," which she says takes its inspiration from the Depression era. Mitchell describes Hadestown as a company town, and in the musical she deals with issues of "wealth inequality and walls between rich and poor." But primarily, she says, "it's a love story."

An entirely different love story is the basis of "Hillary and Clinton," a new play by Lucas Hnath (Tony nominee for "A Doll's House, Part 2”) that takes us behind the scenes as the candidate (Laurie Metcalf) tries to keep her campaign on track while dealing with friction between her husband (John Lithgow) and her campaign manager. "It's a political play," producer Scott Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter, "but not in the way I think anybody will expect." Rudin compared the way Hnath treats the Clintons with the way Shakespeare dealt with real people in his historical plays, "truthful and also wildly imaginative."

Speaking of Shakespeare, one of the hottest tickets this spring will surely be "King Lear," with the towering force that is Glenda Jackson, last year's best actress Tony winner for "Three Tall Women," reprising the role she performed at London's Old Vic in 2016. ("One of the most powerful Lears I have seen," wrote The Guardian reviewer.) The struggle for power is key in this tragedy, which will also feature Jayne Houdyshell in the traditionally male role of the Earl of Gloucester.

Mitchell says she has great expectations for the season beyond her own show, singling out David Yazbek's "Tootsie," rehearsing one floor down from hers, and Daniel Fish's "weird, dark interpretation of 'Oklahoma!'," with some "Hadestown" alums in the cast. "It's a great season," she says, "for all of us pursuing fresh approaches to musical theater."

Here are the details on the approaching Broadway openings.

