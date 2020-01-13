'Broadway Vacation' stage musical in the works

The Griswolds are about to hit the road again with Broadway as their final destination.

"Broadway Vacation," a new stage musical based on the 1983 movie hit "National Lampoon's Vacation" starring Chevy Chase as the head of the Griswold clan, is in development with an eye toward the Great White Way. The show, to be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, will have its premiere there this fall and will follow the misadventures of the Griswolrds, whose road trip to amusement park Wally World went anything but smoothly

No date has been announced yet for when the show will arrive on Broadway, but the theater has been the launchpad for several shows that made it to New York City, including "Hairspray," "Aladdin" and "Memphis." News of "Vacation" follows last week's announcement of a proposed Broadway musical based on the '90s sitcom "The Nanny."