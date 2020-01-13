TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'Broadway Vacation' stage musical in the works

Ethan Embry, Marisol Nichols, Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy

Ethan Embry, Marisol Nichols, Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase starred as the Griswolds on screen. Credit: Warner Bros/Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The Griswolds are about to hit the road again with Broadway as their final destination.

"Broadway Vacation," a new stage musical based on the 1983 movie hit "National Lampoon's Vacation" starring Chevy Chase as the head of the Griswold clan, is in development with an eye toward the Great White Way. The show, to be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, will have its premiere there this fall and will follow the misadventures of the Griswolrds, whose road trip to amusement park Wally World went anything but smoothly

No date has been announced yet for when the show will arrive on Broadway, but the theater has been the launchpad for several shows that made it to New York City, including "Hairspray," "Aladdin" and "Memphis." News of "Vacation" follows last week's announcement of a proposed Broadway musical based on the '90s sitcom "The Nanny."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Steve Howey, left, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Jeremy Showtime's 'Shameless' to end this summer
Abby Huntsman's final day on "The View" will Abby Huntsman to leave 'The View' on Friday
Luke Islam is a contestant on the "America's LI tween returns to 'AGT: Champions' edition
President-elect Donald Trump listens as President Barack 'Frontline' special looks at 'America's Great Divide'
Jillian Michaels, left, in September and Lizzo on Jillian Michaels tries to clarify critical remarks about Lizzo
Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel in Netflix's "Medical 'Medical Police': Wan reboot of 'Childrens Hospital'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search