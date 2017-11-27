TODAY'S PAPER
‘Springsteen on Broadway’ extended through June 30

Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show at the Walter Kerr

Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show at the Walter Kerr Theatre has been extended to June 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

By Barbara Schuler
“Springsteen on Broadway” seems born to run for a long time. Producers announced Monday that Bruce Springsteen’s production at the Walter Kerr Theatre has been extended through June 30.

The show, a celebration of Springsteen’s 40-year career, includes many of his top hits but what seems to be really intriguing to audiences are the readings from his 2016 autobiography, “Born to Run.”

One of the hottest tickets on Broadway, the show opened on Oct. 12 and was almost immediately extended into February. Fans who registered but didn’t get tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program will be notified about the additional shows; no new registration is planned.

There’s also a digital lottery via luckyseat.com.

