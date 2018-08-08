TODAY'S PAPER
'Carousel' on Broadway to close in September

Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry star in Rodgers

Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry star in Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel," which will close next month.

By Barbara Schuler
Two Tony Awards and a star-studded cast weren't enough to keep "Carousel" spinning.

The revival of the musical, starring Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow and Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, will close on Sept. 16. The show also stars Lindsay Mendez, who won a best featured actress Tony for her portrayal of Julie's friend Carrie Pipperidge, and opera star Renée Fleming, making her first appearance in a Broadway musical. The show got 11 Tony nominations and received the 2018 Chita Rivera Award for outstanding ensemble in a Broadway show.

The classic, with one of Rodgers and Hammerstein's best scores, began previews at the Imperial Theatre on Feb. 28 and opened on April 12 to mixed reviews. There was wide praise for the glorious vocals and heartfelt performances, and especially Justin Peck's Tony-winning choreography. But in this #MeToo era, there were concerns about issues of domestic violence and gender inequality raised in the show, though they are an integral part of the storyline about an abusive carnival barker who finds redemption only after his death.

Tickets for the remaining shows can be purchased at telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. 

