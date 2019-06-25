Broadway's 'The Cher Show' closing in August

The beat won’t go on much longer for “The Cher Show.” The musical that opened in December will play its last performance on Aug. 18, the show’s producers announced on Tuesday.

“The Cher Show” is the latest casualty in a wave of Broadway closings in the wake of the Tony Awards on June 9. Although the show, which chronicles Cher’s life and features three actresses portraying her at various stages, did win Tonys for costume design (Bob Mackie) and best actress (Stephanie J. Block), the awards didn’t give the show enough of a box-office bump to extend the production. When the show closes, it will have played 34 previews and 296 regular performances.

A national tour will launch in upstate Rochester in October 2020.