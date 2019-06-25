TODAY'S PAPER
Broadway's 'The Cher Show' closing in August

Tony-winning actress Stephanie J. Block performs onstage during

Tony-winning actress Stephanie J. Block performs onstage during the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Theo Wargo

By Daniel Bubbeo
The beat won’t go on much longer for “The Cher Show.” The musical that opened in December will play its last performance on Aug. 18, the show’s producers announced on Tuesday.

“The Cher Show” is the latest casualty in a wave of Broadway closings in the wake of the Tony Awards on June 9. Although the show, which chronicles Cher’s life and features three actresses portraying her at various stages, did win Tonys for costume design (Bob Mackie) and best actress (Stephanie J. Block), the awards didn’t give the show enough of a box-office bump to extend the production. When the show closes, it will have played 34 previews and 296 regular performances.

A national tour will launch in upstate Rochester in October 2020.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

