Full cast announced for 'The Cher Show'

Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond will join the previously announced Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway-bound "The Cher Show," playing the Emmy-winning singer at various stages in her life.

Also joining the cast are Emily Skinner, a Tony nominee for "Side Show, " as Cher's mother Georgia Holt, and Jarrod Spector and Matthew Hydzik as her husbands, Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman. But the guy sure to have the most fun in all this is Michael Berresse, taking on the role of Bob Mackie, the famed costume designer responsible for Cher's over-the-top wardrobe.

"The Cher Show" will begin previews at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago on June 12 before moving to the Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway beginning Nov. 1. Keep up to date at TheCherShowBroadway.com.