'Chicago' returning to Broadway in September

The cast of "Chicago" is ready to give audiences that old razzle dazzle again.

On Friday, producers announced that performances of the long-running musical will resume on Sept. 14 at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. The return of "Chicago" comes with some additional fanfare — the show will mark its 25th anniversary in November. Tickets can be purchased at telecharge.com.

To date, "Chicago" has played 9,692 performances and is second to "The Phantom of the Opera" on the list of Broadway's longest-running shows. By contrast, the original Broadway production, which was choreographed by Bob Fosse and starred Chita Rivera, Gwen Verdon and Jerry Orbach, ran from June 1975 to August 1997 and played 936 performances. Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton headlined the original cast of the revival.

The plot of "Chicago" centers on 1920s married chorus girl Roxie Hart, who becomes a media celebrity after shooting the man she's having an affair with. Among the actresses who have played Roxie are Bridgehampton's Christie Brinkley, Melanie Griffith, Robin Givens and Brooke Shields. Others who have appeared in the revival include Jerry Springer, Wendy Williams, George Hamilton and Robert Urich.

Also on Friday, Second Stage Theater announced it will present the Broadway premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage's latest drama "Clyde's" at the Hayes Theatre this fall. Second Stage will also present a revival of Richard Greenberg's "Take Me Out" at the Hayes next spring followed by Stephen Adly Guirgis' "Between Riverside and Crazy" in the fall of 2022.