TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Christie Brinkley coming back to 'Chicago'

Christie Brinkley will play Roxie Hart in "Chicago"

Christie Brinkley will play Roxie Hart in "Chicago" from April 18 through May 12. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Woman's Day / Anna Webber

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Christie Brinkley is going to “paint the town” one more time, returning to Broadway to play the merry murderess Roxie Hart in the long-running musical "Chicago." 
The Sag Harbor resident and renowned supermodel, who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week last month with her daughter Sailor, made her Broadway debut as Roxie in 2010. Before taking over the role for a limited run April 18 to May 12 at the Ambassador Theatre, she will perform in the show's national tour when it hits Phoenix and Las Vegas. A businesswoman and author, Brinkley appeared in the 1983 film "National Lampoon's Vacation" and had a recurring role from 2012 to 2015 on TV's "Parks and Recreation," but seems especially attracted to the role of Roxie, also performing it in London's West End and reprising the role on Broadway in 2012. 

The musical, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse and music by Ebb and John Kander, is the story of a nightclub dancer who murders her lover when he threatens to walk out on her. The 1996 revival won six Tony Awards and is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Beverly Hills 90210 BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TORI SPELLING Photos: Luke Perry through the years
Katherine Helmond arrives for the 2006 premiere Crystal, Danza fondly remember their late co-star
Luke Perry, Recent notable deaths
Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By Wendy Williams returns to TV after two-month absence
John Mulaney returned for this second hosting gig John Mulaney returns to host quality 'SNL' episode
Michael Jackson and Wade Robson in a scene 'Leaving Neverland': Riveting story, tough to watch