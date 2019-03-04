Christie Brinkley coming back to 'Chicago'

Christie Brinkley is going to “paint the town” one more time, returning to Broadway to play the merry murderess Roxie Hart in the long-running musical "Chicago."

The Sag Harbor resident and renowned supermodel, who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week last month with her daughter Sailor, made her Broadway debut as Roxie in 2010. Before taking over the role for a limited run April 18 to May 12 at the Ambassador Theatre, she will perform in the show's national tour when it hits Phoenix and Las Vegas. A businesswoman and author, Brinkley appeared in the 1983 film "National Lampoon's Vacation" and had a recurring role from 2012 to 2015 on TV's "Parks and Recreation," but seems especially attracted to the role of Roxie, also performing it in London's West End and reprising the role on Broadway in 2012.

The musical, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse and music by Ebb and John Kander, is the story of a nightclub dancer who murders her lover when he threatens to walk out on her. The 1996 revival won six Tony Awards and is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.