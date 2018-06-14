TODAY'S PAPER
No as ifs about it: 'Clueless' is Off-Broadway bound

Stacey Dash, left, Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy

Stacey Dash, left, Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy in the 1995 movie "Clueless," which is being adapted into an Off-Broadway musical. Photo Credit: Paramount / Everett Collection

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com
As if! The movie that gave us the phrase that makes every parent of a teen want to throw a brick through the wall is on its way to Off-Broadway.

The New Group has announced it will stage the long-in-the works "Clueless" musical this fall. The 1995 film, a modern spin on Jane Austen's "Emma," starred Alicia Silverstone as an entitled rich girl who ruled the roost at her Beverly Hills High School. (Is this starting to sound familiar?) The show, to be directed by Kristin Hanggi ("Rock of Ages") will feature music based on '90s pop hits.

Amy Heckerling, who adapted her movie for the stage, told Entertainment Weekly that it's "been fun because I’m getting involved in a whole new world."  No word yet on who will fill Silverstone's (we assume) designer shoes.

