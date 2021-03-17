TODAY'S PAPER
Oakdale's CM Performing Arts Center plans to be LI's first theater to reopen, on April 2

CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale, home to

CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale, home to the Noel S. Ruiz Theater, will reopen April 2. Credit: Google Photo

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale plans to be the first Long Island theater to welcome back audiences.

On Wednesday, the theater's executive director Alyse Arpino announced that CM will reopen on April 2 by presenting "Journey, Cross & Crucifixion" for Easter weekend. The dramatic retelling of the story of the stations of the cross was first presented at CM when it opened in 1987. In adherence with state guidelines, the audience will not exceed 33% capacity. Guests and theater workers will be required to wear masks and visitors' temperatures will be taken.

The theater will then present "The Little Mermaid" as its first musical production from April 10-24. The theater will launch its new season on with "On Your Feet," the story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, which will run from July 31-Aug. 21. Also scheduled are "Matilda the Musical" (Sept. 10-26), "Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn" (Oct. 9-30) and "Elf the Musical" for the holiday season. For tickets, call 631-218-2810 or visit cmpac.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

