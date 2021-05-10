'Come From Away,' 3 more shows back on Broadway

The bright lights of Broadway are about coming back at full power. On Monday, it was announced that "Come From Away" will return in September followed by "Ain't Too Proud" in October, while two other musicals — "Mrs. Doubtfire" and the revival of "Company" starring Northport native Patti LuPone — will finally open.

"Come From Away," the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers who were welcomed by members of a small town in Newfoundland on 9/11, will resume performances on Sept. 21 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The Tony-winning show had been running for three years before it was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also returning is the jukebox musical "Ain't Too Proud" about Motown's The Temptations, which will start up again on Oct. 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

Meanwhile, producers of "Mrs. Doubtfire," the stage musical version of the hit 1993 movie starring Robin Williams, announced that it will begin previews on Oct. 21 and officially open Dec. 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Rob McClure will fill Williams' brown brogue shoes in the title role of the divorced dad who dresses in drag and lands a job as his children's nanny.

Finally, the Stephen Sondheim musical "Company," which had been in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre before the Broadway lockdown, will resume previews on Dec. 20 and open Jan. 9. While the 1970 version of the show centered around a bachelor unable to commit to a relationship, the gender-bending revival stars Katrina Lenk as a free-spirited single woman.

Tickets for "Come From Away," "Ain't Too Proud" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" are available at telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. "Company" tickets go on sale Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. at Telecharge.