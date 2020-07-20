'Comedy Under the Big Top' coming to Mount Sinai

Forget the circus, this time it’s “Comedy Under the Big Top.” This outdoor event will feature the stand-up stylings of seven Long Island comedians at Cafe Spiga in Mount Sinai on Aug. 15.

“The vibe in the crowd these days is the best ever,” says host/show producer John Butera of Aragona Comedy. “People are so happy to have a night out to enjoy themselves.”

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with dinner and drinks served under the tent while the show starts at 9 p.m. Each table will be positioned 6 feet apart with the staff following all COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some socially distanced seats will be available outside the tent for those wanting to see the show without dining.

The 90-minute performance will consist of headliner Rich Walker, featured act Eric Haft plus sets from Adam Snair, Claudia Bonavita, Valerie Libasci and Rich Reda, with Butera as the host.

“I think people will be ready to laugh,” says Walker of Deer Park. “It’s a happy atmosphere because it’s summer night outside under the stars after eating a great meal, which is the perfect situation to hear some comedy.”

The evening will conclude with Walker and Haft reenacting the famous Abbott & Costello routine “Who’s on First?”

Tickets are sold per table of six for $200 (dinner and drinks are not included). General-admission seats outside the tent are $25 per person. This show is for ages 18 and older. To purchase tickets, call 631-331-5554.