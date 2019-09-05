THE SHOW "Company"

THE DEAL The hit London revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical in which the protagonist, Bobby, is now a female (Bobbie) is will come to Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2. Katrina Lenk, who won a Tony Award last year for “The Band’s Visit," will play Bobbie. Northport native Patti LuPone will reprise her role from the London production as the acerbic Joanne, a role originated by Elaine Stritch. LuPone also gets to sing the showstopper “The Ladies Who Lunch.” The opening night performance on March 22 will coincide with Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

THE SHOW "The Music Man"

THE DEAL Four Tony Award winners have joined the cast of the fall 2020 Broadway revival of "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Jefferson Mays ("I Am My Own Wife") and Jayne Houdyshell ("The Humans") will pair up as Mayor Shinn and his wife, Marie Mullen ("The Beauty Queen of Lennane") will play Mrs. Paroo and Shuler Hensley ("Young Frankenstein") will portray Marcellus Washburn. Jackman and Shuler previously appeared opposite each other in a London revival of "Oklahoma!".

THE SHOW "Evita"

THE DEAL Following an international casting search, the upcoming City Center production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice 1979 musical “Evita” will feature two actresses sharing the title role. Argentine actress-singer Maia Reficco will play Eva Peron ages 15 to 20; and Solea Pfeiffer (“Hamilton”) will play Eva ages 20 to 33. The casting of Che, who narrates the show, has not yet been announced. Following a gala benefit performance on Nov. 13, “Evita” will run through Nov. 24. The show will pay tribute to Hal Prince, who directed the original Broadway production and died in July.

THE SHOW "Waiting for Godot"

THE DEAL Actors Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks have withdrawn from Theatre for a New Audience’s 2020 production of Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot” to be directed by Arin Arbus. According to a press release, the pair left due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.” Arbus recently directed Shannon in the short-lived Broadway revival of “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.” The company’s season will also include “Why?”, a new work by author and director Peter Brook; “Fefu and Her Friends" by María Irene Fornés; and Shakespeare’s rarely performed “Timon of Athens.”