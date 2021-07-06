'Company' starring LI's Patti LuPone to open Dec. 9

Broadway has set a new date for the "Ladies Who Lunch."

The revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Company" starring Katrina Lenk and Northport native Patti LuPone will resume previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Nov. 15 and open on Dec. 9 producers announced Tuesday. The show had been set to reopen one month later.

While the 1970 version of the show centered around Bobby, a bachelor unable to commit to a relationship, the reboot stars Lenk as the free-spirited single woman Bobbie. The show enjoyed a successful run in London's West End from September 2018 through March 2019. LuPone won an Olivier Award, England's equivalent of the Tony, for her performance as the much-married, martini-swilling Joanne who belts the show's signature song "The Ladies Who Lunch."

The Broadway revival was only 10 days away from opening before all theaters were shut down on March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are available by calling 800-447-7400 or visiting telecharge.com.