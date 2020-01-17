TODAY'S PAPER
There's much ado about the 'Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged)' in Patchogue

The Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform

The Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" at Patchogue Theatre on Jan. 24. Credit: Daniel Coston

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
All the world's a stage, but all the men of the Reduced Shakespeare Company are not merely plays of one of the Bard's works. In roughly 97 minutes, the British  comedy troupe will present all 37 of the playwright's works when they bring "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Jan. 24.

The show, which played for nine years at London's Criterion Theatre, is done at breakneck speed as the actors take on all of Shakespeare's comedies and tragedies from "All's Well That Ends Well" to "Winter's Tale." And just as in Shakespeare's day, the guys will be donning wigs for the female roles.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25-$59. To reserve, call 631-207-1313 or go to patchoguetheatre.org.

If you plan to go, the troupe warns that because of the show's pace, it is "not recommended for people with heart ailments, bladder problems, inner-ear disorders, outer-ear disorders, Shakespearean scholars, degrees in Elizabethan history and/or people inclined to motion sickness."

Sounds like a midwinter night's dream.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000.

