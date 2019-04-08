TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Criss Angel will work his magic on Broadway

"Criss Angel Raw--The Mindfreak Unplugged" is coming to

"Criss Angel Raw--The Mindfreak Unplugged" is coming to Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in July. Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACM/Frazer Harrison

By Barbara Schuler
Long Island native Criss Angel promises a mind-blowing illusion when he hits Broadway this summer as the latest performer announced for the In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

"Criss Angel Raw — The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a continuation of the renowned, and dangerous, magic acts that have taken him from restaurants on Long Island to Times Square, an extended run at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas and a successful television series on the A&E Network. But Angel, who graduated from East Meadow High School, says "Raw" is very different from the version he performs in Vegas. "It's intimate," he said in a statement, "and reveals a different side of me — while, of course, still blowing your mind." He describes the closing illusion as "revolutionary," saying it's been 18 years in the making. Let's hope there's no repeat of the 2017 mishap in Vegas when he lost consciousness during an attempt to escape from a straitjacket and was rushed to the hospital. (He was fine and back on stage the next night.)

Angel's Broadway performances run July 2-7; general ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

