Veteran newsman Dan Rather is about to tackle a new stage — Off-Broadway.

The former CBS News anchorman will bring his one-man show "Stories of a Lifetime" to the Minetta Lane Theatre Feb. 18 and 19, and the performance will be recorded for Audible, the audiobook giant announced on Tuesday. In "Stories of a Lifetime," Rather, 88, will share tales of the major news events he covered during more than six decades in journalism along with personal reminiscences. Audible will make the recording available to listeners later this year.



Tickets for the show are $34-$84 and are available at ticketmaster.com. A limited amount of rush tickets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. on both performance days.