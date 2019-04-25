Daniel Portman to star in 'Square Go,' more theater news

THE SHOW "Square Go"

THE DEAL Daniel Portman, the Scottish actor best known for playing squire Podrick Payne in “Game of Thrones,” will appear Off-Broadway in June in this drama, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which previously played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, observes a youth who gets involved in a school fight.

THE SHOW "Blue"

THE DEAL Charles Randolph-Wright’s 2000 drama “Blue” will receive a Broadway revival next spring directed by Phylicia Rashad, who previously appeared in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production in 2001. In recent years, Rashad has directed August Wilson plays at major regional theaters. The play, which contains a jazz score by Nona Hendryx, examines a rich African-American family in rural South Carolina.

WHAT The Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards

THE DEAL The 2019 Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, but the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards, which each consider Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, have already announced their own slates of nominations. “Hadestown” received the most OCC nominations (at 12), and "Oklahoma!" received the most Drama Desk nominations (at 12). Under normal circumstances, "Hadestown" — which played Off-Broadway in 2016 and was previously considered for nominations — would not have been reconsidered by either group. However, the OCC decided to reconsider it in all musical-related categories due to "substantial changes made to its book, score and production." The Drama Desk limited its reconsideration of "Hadestown" to "only those elements that constituted new work."

WHAT The Tony Awards

THE DEAL Actress Rosemary Harris, playwright Terrence McNally and orchestrator Harold Wheeler will be honored with Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement. Harris, best known today for playing Aunt May in the "Spider-Man" films, is currently playing Mrs. Higgins in the Broadway revival of "My Fair Lady." McNally, whose plays have been produced on Broadway for more than 50 years, will soon be back on Broadway with a revival of his two-hander romance "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune." Wheeler's credits as an orchestrator span "The Wiz" in 1975 to the new Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud."