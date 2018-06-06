TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentTheater

Daniel Radcliffe returning to Broadway this fall

Daniel Radcliffe at The Theater at Madison Square

Daniel Radcliffe at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
Daniel Radcliffe will return to Broadway this fall, and no, it won’t be in the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The actor who played the boy wizard on screen will star in the new play, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” along with theater veterans Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

The play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell is a stage adaptation of the 2012 bestseller by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal about fact-checking and journalism. Leigh Silverman will direct the show, which will begin previews Sept. 20 at Studio 54 and will open on Oct. 18 for a 16-week limited engagement.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” marks the fourth Broadway venture for Radcliffe, 29. The actor previously appeared on the New York City stage in “Equus” in 2008, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” in 2011 and “The Cripple of Inishmaan” in 2014.

