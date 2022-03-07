TODAY'S PAPER
Daniel Radcliffe to star in Stephen Sondheim's  'Merrily We Roll Along'

Daniel Radcliffe will star in "Merrily We Roll

Daniel Radcliffe will star in "Merrily We Roll Along" for New York Theatre Workshop later this year. Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The screen's Harry Potter is getting ready to work his magic on the songs of Stephen Sondheim.

Daniel Radcliffe has been tapped to star in a new production of "Merrily We Roll Along," the 1981 musical that follows a stormy 30-year friendship involving three people, for New York Theatre Workshop later this year. The show features a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Sondheim. Additional details, including full casting, will be announced at a later date. For more information, go to nytw.org.

Though best known for his screen work, Radcliffe, 32, has appeared on Broadway four times, starting with "Equus" in 2008. He also starred in the revival of the musical "How to Succed in Business Without Really Trying" in 2011 and in the comedies "The Cripple of Inishmaan" in 2014 and "The Lifespan of a Fact" in 2018. This will mark his first time performing Off-Broadway.

"Merrily We Roll Along," which tells its tale in reverse, only ran for 44 previews and 16 performances during its brief Broadway run in 1981. Since then, the show has been reworked several times and was last revived by Roundabout Theatre Company in 2019.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

