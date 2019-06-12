TODAY'S PAPER
Dave Chappelle heading to Broadway for five shows in July

Dave Chappelle, seen on Sept. 9, 2018, will

Dave Chappelle, seen on Sept. 9, 2018, will make his Broadway debut this summer. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Is Broadway ready for Dave Chappelle? The irreverent, razor-sharp comedian will makes his Broadway debut when he comes to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for five shows from July 9 to 13.

Chappelle, whom Rolling Stone ranked as No. 9 on its list of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time in 2017, explores race, sex, drugs, politics, fame and more controversial topics in his act. In 2018 and 2019, he won back-to-back best comedy album Grammy Awards for the album releases of his four Netflix specials. He's also a two-time Emmy winner, including an outstanding variety special win last year for "Equanimity" which streamed on Netflix.

Tickets for Chapelle's Broadway performances go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 21 via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. on June 21 at 10 a.m. A presale for those registered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan begins on Tuesday.

 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

