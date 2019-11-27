'American Utopia' adds 3 dates, more theater news

THE SHOW "David Byrne's American Utopia"

THE DEAL The Talking Heads frontman has been burning down the house, that is, the Hudson Theatre, with his rock spectacle. As a result, three performances have been added to the run which ends Feb. 16. The new shows are Dec. 30 and Feb. 4 and 11 at 8 p.m. For tickets, call 855-801-5876 or go to hudsonbroadway.com.

THE SHOW "Little Shop of Horrors"

THE DEAL Gideon Glick will replace Jonathan Groff as the petrified florist Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of the musical about a killer plant. Glick, who recently completed his run as Dill in the Broadway smash "To Kill a Mockingbird," will co-star with Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle starting Jan. 21. Earlier this month, Glick played Seymour for two weeks while Groff was on a scheduled leave. Groff's final performance will be Jan. 19.

THE SHOW "Waitress"

THE DEAL The producers of the hit musical had plenty to be thankful for this weekend. On Thanksgiving Day, "Waitress" played its 1,500th performance, continuing its run as the longest-running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Katharine McPhee returned to the show last week as Jenna, a waitress and master pie maker trying to escape from an abusive marriage. "Waitress" will play its final performance on Jan. 5.

THE SHOW "Moulin Rouge!"

THE DEAL To celebrate the vinyl release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording, cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hunter will be on hand Dec. 13 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Sony Square NYC to sign copies for fans. Customers going through the signing line must have a wristband along with a copy of the album purchased at Sony Square NYC.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

JAGGED LITTLE PILL This highly anticipated musical features Alanis Morissette's songs and a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody. Opens Thursday at the Broadhurst Theatre. $59-$399; 800-239-6200, telecharge.com