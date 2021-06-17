TODAY'S PAPER
David Byrne's 'American Utopia' returns to Broadway Sept. 17

Talking Heads' front man David Byrne will perform

Talking Heads' front man David Byrne will perform with an 11-piece band in "American Utopia.' Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
David Byrne's "American Utopia," which had been set to return to Broadway last September, is finally coming back on Sept. 17.

The show, essentially a theatrical concert starring the Talking Heads frontman, enjoyed a successful run at the Hudson Theatre from October 2019 to February 2020. It is now moving to the St. James Theatre with the full original band joining Byrne on stage.

"It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year-plus like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway," Byrne said in a statement. "You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually!"

Tickets are available at americanutopiabroadway.com. Previous ticket holders have been emailed with their performance information.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

