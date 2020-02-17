TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

David Byrne's 'American Utopia' returning to Broadway

"American Utopia" starring David Byrne, center, closed on

"American Utopia" starring David Byrne, center, closed on Broadway Sunday, but will return in September. Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

If you missed seeing "David Byrne's American Utopia," which wrapped a four-month Broadway run on Sunday, you now have another chance to see it. Producers announced on Sunday that the show will return to the Hudson Theatre for a 17-week run beginning Sept. 18.

“It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need, to see this show," Talking Heads frontman Byrne, 67, said. "They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September."

Spike Lee's filmed version of "American Utopia" is also being released this fall in tandem with the Broadway engagement. In addition, Byrne and musicians from the show will perform on the Feb. 29 edition of "Saturday Night Live."

For tickets for the fall performances, which will be Wednesdays through Sundays, call 855-801-5876 or go to thehudsononbroadway.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Taylor Kyriacou races to finish her chocolate cupcakes LIer competes on episode of Food Network show
Justice Smith attends the premiere of "Pokemon Justice Smith talks 'All the Bright Places,' more
Nicholas Rowe stars as George Washington in History's 'Washington':  Levelheaded, clearly told miniseries
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: CEO and founder 'Amazon Empire': Chilling, exhaustive and fair
Garden City South's Luke Islam, who sang last LI 'AGT' star Luke Islam joins 'Mighty Ducks' sequel
Wendy Williams' comments aimed at gay men on Wendy Williams apologizes for comments on gay men
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search