If you missed seeing "David Byrne's American Utopia," which wrapped a four-month Broadway run on Sunday, you now have another chance to see it. Producers announced on Sunday that the show will return to the Hudson Theatre for a 17-week run beginning Sept. 18.

“It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need, to see this show," Talking Heads frontman Byrne, 67, said. "They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September."

Spike Lee's filmed version of "American Utopia" is also being released this fall in tandem with the Broadway engagement. In addition, Byrne and musicians from the show will perform on the Feb. 29 edition of "Saturday Night Live."

For tickets for the fall performances, which will be Wednesdays through Sundays, call 855-801-5876 or go to thehudsononbroadway.com.