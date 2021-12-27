While a spike in positive COVID-19 cases has canceled performances or put an end to a number of Broadway offerings, the show must go on, as far as the talents behind "David Byrne's American Utopia" are concerned.

Though several members of the "American Utopia" band are isolating at home this week after testing positive for COVID-19, Byrne announced that a modified edition of the show will take place from Tuesday through Sunday.

"Fortunately, the vaccinated band members and crew who have tested positive don’t have severe symptoms and are staying home following the CDC guidelines," Byrne said in a video statement. "Unfortunately, they can’t come to the theatre for the next week or so, which means we’ve chosen to make some creative changes to enable us to put on a show."

Those changes involve adding other songs by Talking Heads and from Byrne's solo catalog to supplement other numbers already featured in the show.

"What we are doing could be called ‘Unplugged,’ or maybe ‘Unchained,’ " Byrne said.

Tickets to "American Utopia," which is slated to run through April 3, are available at americanutopiabroadway.com.

"American Utopia" returned to Broadway on Oct. 17. It previously enjoyed a successful run from October 2019 through February 2020 and received a special Tony Award in September.