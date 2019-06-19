TODAY'S PAPER
Debra Messing to light up Broadway in 'Birthday Candles'

Debra Messing will star as a woman who

Debra Messing will star as a woman who goes from 17 to 101 in "Birthday Candles" on Broadway. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine / Mark Sagliocco

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing is about to grace Broadway. The Emmy-winning actress will star in "Birthday Candles," the Broadway debut of playwright Noah Haidle about a woman who agonizes over her insignificance in the universe at each birthday, from her 17th to her 101st.

The show will mark Messing's second time starring on Broadway. She previously appeared in the Irish romantic comedy "Outside Mullingar," which ran for 61 performances in 2014. Messing, of course, will be back this fall for the third season of NBC's reboot of "Will & Grace."

"Birthday Candles" is scheduled to begin previews on April 2 at the American Airlines Theatre before opening on April 21 for a two-month limited engagement. 

