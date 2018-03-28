TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Dee Snider headed to Broadway for 'Rocktopia'

Dee Snider performs on

Dee Snider performs on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 2, 2016 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Dee Snider is about to put his own twist on Broadway.

The Twisted Sister frontman will appear as a guest vocalist in “Rocktopia,” the mashup of rock and classical music featuring the works of Journey, Mozart, Queen, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky and others that opened at the Broadway Theatre Tuesday night.

The Baldwin-raised singer will take the stage from April 9 to 15, replacing Train lead singer Pat Monahan, who appears in the show through April 8. Cheap Trick lead singer Robin Zander is scheduled to play the show’s final performances from April 23 to 29.

Snider is no stranger to Broadway: In 2010, he had a two-month run playing club owner Dennis Dupree in the musical “Rock of Ages,” which highlighted the songs of ’80s hair bands.

“Rocktopia,” which has been earmarked for a limited run through April 29, is essentially a concert fusing rock songs with classical compositions and featuring vocalists who are being backed by a full symphony orchestra, a rock band and a choir.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

