Beyoncé's dad has Destiny's Child musical in the works

Kelly Rowland, left, Beyoncée and Michelle Williams of

Kelly Rowland, left, Beyoncée and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child in 2013.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By Barbara Schuler
Beyoncé's father has his eye on Broadway. Matthew Knowles says he's developing the musical "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical," putting his personal spin on the story of the girl group that broke up in 2006.

"I want to pull back the curtain," he said in a statement. "It's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams."

Knowles managed his daughter's career until 2011, when she cut ties, saying at the time that it was just a business decision. But it wouldn't be much of a show without some conflict (think recent works that put The Supremes and The Temptations under a microscope). Knowles, who's collaborating with writer-producer Je'Caryous Johnson, hasn't announced a timeline, other than a general 2020 opening in Houston, where Destiny's Child got its start, before moving the show to London's West End and Broadway.

The big question, of course, is who will play the group's most famous members — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams?

