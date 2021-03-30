TODAY'S PAPER
'Diana' musical sets Netflix, Broadway premieres dates

Jeanne de Waal stars as Princess Diana in

Jeanne de Waal stars as Princess Diana in "Diana: The Musical." Credit: Murphy Made/Evan Zimmerman

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
It's beginning to look as if "Diana" will reign supreme this fall.

On Tuesday, producers of the upcoming "Diana: The Musical" announced that the show, which had been scheduled to open on Broadway last spring, is scheduled to begin previews on Dec. 1 and open on Dec. 16. In addition, the musical will premiere as a special presentation on Netflix beginning Oct. 1.

"The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year," producers said in a statement. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world."

"Diana" recounts the life of Diana Spencer starting from when she was 19 and met England's Prince Charles. The musical recounts their subsequent troubled marriage, her struggles with being thrust into the media spotlight, her relationships with other members of the royal family and her legacy, including her many charitable ventures.

The show did play previews at the Longacre Theatre from March 2 to 12 last year before the coronavirus pandemic forced Broadway theaters to close. The performance that will air on Netflix was filmed last year and stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Tickets for the Broadway engagement are on sale at telecharge.com.

