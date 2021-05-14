TODAY'S PAPER
Broadway's 'Diana' to open one month earlier

Jeanna da Waal stars as Princess Diana in

Jeanna da Waal stars as Princess Diana in "Diana: The Musical." Credit: Matt Murphy/Evan Zimmerman

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The British are coming — to Broadway, that is, and a month earlier than expected.

"Diana: The Musical," which celebrates the life of England's Princess Diana, has been rescheduled to resume previews on Nov. 2 and open on Nov. 17, producers of the show announced Friday. "Diana" had previously been set to open on Dec. 16.

"There is a huge groundswell of energy surrounding Broadway’s reopening news and we are looking forward to having many things to celebrate with our Broadway colleagues this fall," producers said in a statement. " We are very happy to get our company back onstage a month earlier than we had anticipated and are eager to safely welcome audiences back to the Longacre Theatre."

Audiences will be able to get an early look at "Diana" when a performance of the musical that was filmed last fall begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 1. Jeanna de Waal stars as Diana, along with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II. The show is directed by Christopher Ashley, who won a Tony Award for directing "Come From Away." It also features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan, who previously collaborated to Tony-winning success on "Memphis."

"Diana" opened in previews on March 2, 2020, but was shut down 10 days later when the coronavirus pandemic forced all theaters to close.

Tickets for "Diana" are available by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or visiting telecharge.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

