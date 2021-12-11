TODAY'S PAPER
'Diana: The Musical' to close on Dec. 19

Jeanna da Waal stars as Princess Diana in

Jeanna da Waal stars as Princess Diana in "Diana: The Musical." Credit: Matt Murphy/Evan Zimmerman

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The reign of "Diana: The Musical" on Broadway is going to be a short one. Producers have announced that the show about the life of Princess Diana will play its final performance on Dec. 19.

"Diana," which stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana Spencer, the beloved Princess of Wales who was married to England's Prince Charles from 1981 until their divorce in 1996, opened to nearly unanimous critical pans on Nov. 17. Princess Diana died in an auto accident in 1997.

"We are extraordinarily proud of the 'Diana' company and of the show onstage at the Longacre. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance," said the producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement.

"Diana" was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, but those plans were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic that forced Broadway theaters to close. It did manage to get in a handful of preview performances before the March 12, 2020 Broadway shutdown, one of which was filmed and began streaming on Netflix in October.

At the time of the show's closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

