'The Lion King,' 'Wicked,' more Broadway shows offering 2-for-1 tickets

The Minskoff theatre advertises "The Lion King" on

The Minskoff theatre advertises "The Lion King" on west 44th street between Broadway and Eighth avenue prior to the dimming of their marquee lights in honor of actor Paul Newman on Oct. 3, 2008, in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

By The Associated Press
On Broadway, there might be a lot of snow right now, but there's also a bargain.

Nineteen shows are participating in Broadway Week, in which two tickets go for the price of one. These special tickets will be for performances during Jan. 16-Feb. 4 only.

The participating shows are "A Bronx Tale," ''Aladdin," ''Anastasia," ''Beautiful — The Carole King Musical," ''Chicago," ''The Children," ''Farinelli and the King," ''Hello, Dolly!" ''John Lithgow: Stories by Heart," ''Kinky Boots," ''Latin History for Morons," ''The Lion King," ''Once on This Island," ''The Parisian Woman," ''The Phantom of the Opera," ''The Play That Goes Wrong," ''School of Rock," ''SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Wicked."

