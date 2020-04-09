It's a whole new world since "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" played to a sold-out crowd at the Amsterdam Theatre in November. The show, which featured a cast of 79 performing hits from beloved Disney musicals, was done as a benefit for Broadway Care/Equity Fights AIDS that raised $570,426.

Now the Disney cornucopia is returning as a livestream event at 7 p.m. Monday, this time to raise money for the organization's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Ryan McCartan, who plays Hans in Disney's "Frozen," will host the event which will be streamed live at from his family's basement at broadwaycares.org, youtube.com/bcefa and facebook.com/bcefa.

Among the talents who perform numbers from "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King" and more are Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Kerry Butler, Gavin Creel, Whoopi Goldberg, Norm Lewis and a pair of Long Islanders — Woodmere's Andrew Barth Feldman and Brentwood-raised Syndee Winters. The show also includes a reunion of 18 "Newsies" and a performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices.

And though "Be Our Guest" isn't on the play list, McCartan will have several performers be his guests for live interviews from their homes.

For more information, go to broadwaycares.org.