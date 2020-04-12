'Disney on Broadway' streaming fundraiser canceled

A scheduled online fundraiser for theater actors, musicians and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has been canceled after the musicians union refused permission to post the previously recorded concert, "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway." Two actors unions and Disney Theatricals had given their approval.

Broadway Cares announced Saturday that the fundraiser, set for Monday, was canceled after the organization "was unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the previously recorded concert to take place as planned. Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA and Actors' Equity Association all granted the necessary permissions for the online fundraiser to go forward without additional fees…."

The fund Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS provides assistance to "those onstage, backstage, in the orchestra pit and behind the scenes" requiring "urgent health care and immediate financial support during this pandemic and work shutdown," the organization said.

"Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" was recorded at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Nov. 4, with a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra, raising $570,426 for the fund. The show featured a reunion of 18 "Newsies" stars from the show's Broadway and national tour productions, according to reports.

A spokeswoman for the American Federation of Musicians did not respond to voicemail and text messages Sunday. Union president Ray Hair told The New York Times in an email, "Disney Theatrical has come to us asking to stream media content without payment to the musicians involved in the production. … [T]he content producers should care enough about the welfare of those who originally performed the show to see to it that they are fairly compensated when their work is recorded and streamed throughout the world."

The show's musicians, however, as well as orchestra conductor Howard Joines and AFM Local 802 president Adam Krauthamer, posted a petition "asking the union to waive their payment so the event can proceed and funds can be raised to support all of the members of the arts community, including the musicians union itself. BCEFA has already paid over $50,000 in relief funds to the musicians union and would pledge an additional $25,000 to the union."

By Sunday afternoon, the Change.org petition had reached more than 4,500 of a target 5,000 signatures.

"I understand being told no," Broadway Cares executive director Tom Viola said in a statement to The Times. "When that happens — and it does — I can usually see why or understand the extenuating circumstances. It never feels simply meanspirited. This was different and the result, particularly now, is heartbreaking."

In addition to streaming at the Broadway Cares website, the fundraiser was set to be carried by the sites of iHeartRadio's New York City stations, as well as by ABC7NY.com and the sites of ABC-owned stations nationwide.