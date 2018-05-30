TODAY'S PAPER
Donna Murphy returning to 'Hello, Dolly!'

Donna Murphy will return for six performances in

Donna Murphy will return for six performances in "Hello, Dolly!" this summer. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Hello, Dolly!/Noam Galai

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
Well, hello, Donna!

Actress Donna Murphy, who played the title role in "Hello, Dolly!" for one performance each week during Bette Midler's 10-month run in the hit musical last year, will return to the show in July for six performances. Murphy will again fill in for Midler, this time during Sunday matinees from July 22 through Aug. 19 and for the Aug. 20 evening performance. Midler, who left the show on Jan. 14, will reprise her Tony Award-winning role as irrepressible matchmaker Dolly Levi for the rest of the performances beginning July 17 until the Aug. 25 closing. Murphy also filled in for Midler last year while the star was on vacation.

Bernadette Peters, who took over for Midler on Jan. 20, will end her run as Dolly on July 15. The national tour of "Hello, Dolly!" begins Oct. 2 in Cleveland with Betty Buckley as the star.

