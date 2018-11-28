The hits keep coming on Broadway — and not in a good way. Producers announced Wednesday that "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" will close on Dec. 30, making it the third show to post a closing date this week. ("Head Over Heels" and "Once on This Island" will close on Jan. 6.)

The jukebox bio-musical traces the life of the legendary disco queen, with three actresses portraying her at different stages. Two were nominated for Tonys — LaChanze, who played Diva Donna, as lead actress in a musical, and Ariana DeBose, Disco Donna, for best featured actress. Storm Lever played the youngest one, Duckling Donna.

The show, which featured many of Summer's biggest hits including "Hot Stuff" and "Last Dance," will launch a North American tour next fall. It began previews on March 28 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, and opened on April 23. When it closes, it will have played 27 previews and 289 regular performances.