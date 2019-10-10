THE SHOW ‘Driving Miss Daisy’

THE DEAL Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey, who originated the lead roles in Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama when it premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1987, will return to the play for a one-night-only reading on Nov. 11 at the Kaye Playhouse to benefit The Acting Company. Freeman went on to appear in the 1989 film version opposite Jessica Tandy and earned a best actor Oscar nomination. A 2010 Broadway revival starred Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones.

THE SHOW "Slave Play"

THE DEAL Jeremy O. Harris' provocative play, which opened Oct. 6 at the John Golden Theatre, is extending its Broadway run. The show, which was originally scheduled to close Jan. 5, will now play its last performance on Jan. 19. The acclaimed comedy, which deals with racism and sexuality, premiered last year at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop.

THE SHOW "Fleabag"

THE DEAL A live performance of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's down-and-dirty one-woman show written, which inspired the BBC/Amazon Prime television series, will be screened in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 18. The show, which was filmed in London’s West End, received its U.S. premiere Off-Broadway earlier this year. For more info, visit fathomevents.com.

THE SHOW "Evita"

THE DEAL Jason Gotay, who appeared on Broadway in "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" and Bring It On," will play Che Guevara in New York City Center's Gala Presentation of "Evita" from Nov. 13 to 24. The actor appeared at City Center earlier this year as Kenneth Gibson in "Call Me Madam. Sammi Cannold will helm "Evita," which will feature Argentine actress Maia Reficco as the teenage Eva and Solea Pfeiffer as the title character from ages 20-33.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

THE ROSE TATTOO Marisa Tomei stars in this revival of the Tennessee Williams classic about the unlikely romance between grieving widow and a mysterious trucker. The play opens Tuesday at American Airlines Theatre. $59-$299; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Rick Riordan’s bestselling young adult novel about a teen from Long Island who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon comes to life as a musical. Opens Wednesday at the Longacre Theatre. $39-$129; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

THE SOUND INSIDE All hail the return of Mary-Louise Parker in Adam Rapp's drama about an Ivy League university professor and her student. Opens Thursday at Studio 54. $49-$169; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

AMERICAN UTOPIA David Byrne of the Talking Heads begins a 16-week Broadway residency in support of his 2018 album “American Utopia.” Opens Oct. 20 at Hudson Theatre. Starts at $69; thehudsononbroadway.com