Ed Harris to replace Jeff Daniels in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Ed Harris will take over as Atticus Finch

Ed Harris will take over as Atticus Finch in Broadway's "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Nov. 5. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Presley Ann

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
"To Kill a Mockingbird," the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, will get a new Atticus Finch in November. Four-time Oscar nominee and "Westworld" star Ed Harris will take over the role that's been played by Jeff Daniels since the show began previews in November.

Daniels will depart on Nov. 3, and Harris takes over on Nov. 5. Harris was nominated for a Tony in 1986 for "Precious Sons" and also appeared on Broadway in "Taking Sides" in 1996.

"Mockingbird," adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's acclaimed novel, has been a virtual sellout since opening in December at the Shubert Theatre. It received nine Tony nominations, with Daniels losing out to Bryan Cranston of "Network" for best actor. Celia Keenan-Bolger, who plays Scout, took the play's only Tony as best featured actress. A national tour starring Richard Thomas kicks off Aug. 25 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. 

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

