LI's Edie Falco, Ruben Santiago-Hudson to star in Manhattan Theatre Club dramas

Edie Falco will star in the new drama

Edie Falco will star in the new drama "Morning Sun" for Manhattan Theatre Club this fall. Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Manhattan Theatre Club will be returning on a high note this fall with some helps from a Soprano. On Monday, the group revealed the dates for its two fall productions, including one starring Emmy winner Edie Falco.

Ruben Santiago Hudson's one-man show "Lackwanna Blues," in which he plays more than 20 characters, will begin previews on Sept. 14 and open Sept. 28 at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Then on Oct. 12, previews will launch for "Morning Sun" starring Northport native Falco, Blair Brown and Marin Ireland, at New York City Center's Stage 1. The show, about a woman who ponders her life from 1970s Greenwich Village to the present time, is set to open on Nov. 3.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 10 for "Lackawanna Blues" and on Sept. 7 for "Morning Sun" at telecharge.com.

Dates for MCT's winter and spring productions — "Skeleton Crew," "Prayer for the French Republic," "How I Learned to Drive" and "Golden Shield" — will be announced at a later time.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

