EntertainmentTheater

Elaine May returning to Broadway in Kenneth Lonergan play

Elaine May before she received a National Medal

Elaine May before she received a National Medal of Arts award during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 10, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pete Marovich

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Nearly 60 years after making her Broadway debut at the John Golden Theatre, Elaine May will perform on that stage again in October, this time in a drama by Oscar-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan, producer Scott Rudin announced Wednesday.

“The Waverly Gallery” will star May as a Greenwich Village art gallery owner coping with Alzheimer’s disease as she fights to retain her independence and deals with her family. Michael Cera, who is appearing on Broadway in Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero,” will play her grandson.

The show is set to open Oct. 25 at the Golden where May performed in “An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May.” In that acclaimed show in which she co-starred with her comedy partner — and future screen director — Mike Nichols, ran from October 1960 through July 1961. May last appeared on Broadway in the short-lived “Relatively Speaking” in 2012.

“The Waverly Gallery” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2001.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

