Engeman Theater to stay closed through June

The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport is going to be holding the curtain a little longer before its next show begins.

The theater has announced that it will remain closed until at least June 30 and that its spring production, "Sister Act," has been postponed. The musical, which had already been rescheduled and was slated to start performances May 14, has been pushed back until later this year. The Engeman's owners are still waiting for government officials to announce when they can officially reopen and what guidelines they will need to obey. "On Your Feet," which kicks off the 2020-21 season, is tentatively scheduled to open July 9.

In related news, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, which last month announced it was terminating all of its employees due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, announced that two of its employees have been rehired. Jodi Giambrone, director of marketing and public relations and Justin Pandolfi, box office manager, have both been reinstated, said board chairman Ryan Murphy.

The theater is scheduled to reopen in September.