It looks like "Anything Goes" isn't a go after all. The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport announced that it has canceled its scheduled July production of the Cole Porter musical.

"While we are now allowed to partially reopen, the current guidelines only allow us to have up to 100 people in attendance (150 if everyone in the audience has been vaccinated). Unfortunately, it isn't possible for us to operate with these limitations," said theater's producing artistic director Richard T. Dolce and managing director Kevin O'Neill in a statement.

The new season, which had been set to open with "Anything Goes," has been pushed back to September and will run through August 2022. "Broadway is planning a September reopening and, as we are so close to Broadway and use many of the same actors, we will likely restart mainstage shows in September as well," Dolce and O'Neill added.

Engeman plans to shortly announce its Summer Concert Series for July and August, which can be presented on a more cost-effective scale than the theater's mainstage musicals.

"Anything Goes" ticket holders can request a refund or credit for a future event by contacting the Engeman box office at 631-261-2900.

This is the second show Engeman has canceled. Earlier this year, it decided not to bring back "Sister Act," which had been set to open one week before theaters were shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.