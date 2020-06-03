Northport's John W. Engeman Theater will not be alive with the sound of music for the rest of this year. On Wednesday,the theater announced itwould remain closed until March due to the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

"Broadway is technically closed through September, but if you listen to the executive director of the Broadway League, she is even saying it's not going to be until January at the earliest, and she’s an optimist," said Richard Dolce, Engeman's producing artistic director. Other factors such as winter flu season and the wait for Actors Equity to issue an official set of safety guidelines for theaters played into Engeman's decision.

Last month, Engeman announced it would be closed through June 30. Dolce said the possibility of reopening before March was considered but wasn't feasible from a financial standpoint. "Theater just doesn’t work with social distancing. We just can’t do it with 50 percent or 25 percent capacity. There’s just no model that works unless we start doing one-man shows," he said. "Instead of just going show by show, we decided to take a realistic look at the situation and take a year off."

On Wednesday, subscribers were sent an email which featured a link to a video in which managing director Kevin O'Neill outlined the theater's plan. Subscribers with questions on tickets can go to engemantheater.com or call 631-261-2900 or send an email to contact@engemantheater.com.

Engeman has been closed since March 12, just one week before the musical "Sister Act" was slated to open. When the curtain does go up again in March, "Sister Act" will finally be presented followed by Cole Porter's "Anything Goes," which had been slated to close out the 2019-20 season. The lineup for the 2020-21 season — "On Your Feet," "A Bronx Tale," "The Sound of Music," "Elvis the Musical," "Kinky Boots" and "Hello, Dolly!" — will now be presented beginning in the summer of 2021 for what O'Neill referred to as "the Season of Recovery."

Dolce said the theater intends to retain its entire staff, adding that government grants it has received will enable employees to remain at full salary. "There is a lot to do even though we’re closed," he said. "Were gearing up for next season. Once we’re allowed to get back to work, even if we’re not open, we can build sets, we can get lights and we can do marketing initiatives."

The question still remains whether the audience will come back. "We've gone anywhere from 'Who’s going to show up?' to 'There’s going to be a huge pickup in demand for it,' " Dolce said. "People are just going to need to feel comfortable sitting in a theater again. And that’s just going to require a legitimate therapy."