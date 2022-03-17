Theatergoers planning to attend the John W. Engeman Theater's next production will be able to leave their vaccination cards at home.

The Northport theater has officially announced that proof of COVID vaccination will no longer be required for patrons starting with its next show, "A Bronx Tale," which opens on March 24 and runs through May 8. The move is in accordance with the new guidelines from Suffolk County, New York State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The wearing of masks will continue to be optional for audience members.

In addition, the theater has installed a new air filtration system throughout the theater.

The move comes shortly after the Broadway League announced that it will continue its current policy of requiring proof of vaccination status for ages 5 and older and wearing of face coverings until April 30.