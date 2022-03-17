TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Engeman Theater to no longer require proof of vax status, masks optional

Wearing of face masks will be optional at

Wearing of face masks will be optional at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport. Credit: John W. Engeman Theater

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Theatergoers planning to attend the John W. Engeman Theater's next production will be able to leave their vaccination cards at home.

The Northport theater has officially announced that proof of COVID vaccination will no longer be required for patrons starting with its next show, "A Bronx Tale," which opens on March 24 and runs through May 8. The move is in accordance with the new guidelines from Suffolk County, New York State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The wearing of masks will continue to be optional for audience members.

In addition, the theater has installed a new air filtration system throughout the theater.

The move comes shortly after the Broadway League announced that it will continue its current policy of requiring proof of vaccination status for ages 5 and older and wearing of face coverings until April 30.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show premiered in 2003 and
Ellen DeGeneres' final show will be May 26
Kane Brown is the leading nominee at this
Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards
Gabby Windey, left, and Rachel Recchia will both
Two women to star in next 'Bachelorette'
Eve Achuthan-Kozar of Sag Harbor will take part
LI 8th grader competes on 'MasterChef Junior'
Former President Barack Obama will narrate and briefly
Barack Obama narrates Netflix series on national parks
Meghan Pilkington of Bethpage is featured in the
LI woman stars in new season of 'Temptation Island'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?