Summer is going be even hotter than usual in Northport thanks to the disco inferno that will kick off the John W. Engeman's 13th season.

The theater announced on Friday that "Saturday Night Fever" will be the first offering of the 2019-20 season and will run from July 11 through Aug. 25. Based on the blockbuster 1977 movie that launched John Travolta and his white bell-bottomed disco suit to stardom, the musical had a successful Broadway run from October 1999 to December 2000.

"We wanted to find shows that we haven't done before but that our season ticket holders would like," said Engeman's producing artistic director Richard T. Dolce. "We wanted to find a dance-based musical to open with. We've done 'Grease' and 'Mamma Mia!' and have found that people like a fun show for the summer."

After "Fever" breaks, "Sunset Boulevard," the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on Billy Wilder's cynical 1950 Oscar winner about old Hollywood and delusional silent screen queen Norma Desmond, takes the stage from Sept. 12 through Oct. 27. For the holidays, Engeman will present the Long Island premiere of "Matilda the Musical" (Nov. 14-Dec. 29), a family favorite which Dolce cited for its "good female empowerment" message. Ringing in the new year will be "Million Dollar Quartet" (Jan. 16-March 1, 2020), a jukebox musical that recalls a Sun Records recording session involving Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash. "Sister Act" (March 12-April 26, 2020), based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie smash will follow and then the season will wrap up with Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" (May 7-June 21, 2020), which Dolce describes as a "good, classic old-school musical."

Season tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. by calling 631-261-2900 or visiting engemantheater.com. Season passes are $375 ($405 on Saturday evenings) for all six shows plus four tickets for special events.