'On Your Feet' to kick off Engeman's new season

The John W. Engeman Theater's new season begins

The John W. Engeman Theater's new season begins July 9 with "On Your Feet." Credit: John W. Engeman Theater

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport is putting its best foot forward next season by offering everything from "Kinky Boots" to "Blue Suede Shoes."

Kicking off the 2020-21 season will be in "On Your Feet," the jukebox musical about Miami Sound Machine singer Gloria Estefan from July 9 to Aug. 23. Following that show from Sept. 10 to Oct. 25 will be "A Bronx Tale," featuring a book by Chazz Palminteri who also starred in the 1993 nonmusical film version. Engeman's holiday offering will be the Rodgers and Hammerstein crowd-pleaser "The Sound of Music" set for Nov. 12 through Dec. 27. 

Engeman will rock in the new year with "Elvis the Musical" from Jan. 14 through Feb. 28, 2021. Up next from March 18 to May 2, 2021 is "Kinky Boots," the Broadway smash featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. Rounding out the season will be "Hello, Dolly!" from May 13 to June 27, 2021.

Season tickets are available by calling 631-261-2900 or visiting engemantheater.com. Single tickets will be available on March 2.

